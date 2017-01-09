wrestling / News
WWE Running UK Tournament Preview Tonight After Raw
January 9, 2017 | Posted by
– Tonight, after Raw, The WWE Network will be airing a preview special for this weekend’s UK Championship tournament….
Right after @WWE #RAW tune in for the @WWEUKCT preview show! pic.twitter.com/K5mKe1C5KW
— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) January 9, 2017
Get your first glimpse at the @WWEUKCT with a preview show THIS MONDAY following #RAW only on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/Ch4N5VzEyU #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/9q9SMCj26j
— WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 6, 2017