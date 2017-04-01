– During the Saturday morning WrestleMania Axxess session, WWE ran an NXT injury angle that saw No Way Jose stretchered out. WZ reports that Jose came out for an interview after Zack Ryder’s Q&A but was attacked by SAnitY. The stable slammed the ring steps onto Jose’s shoulder, after which he was stretchered out of Axxess.

The ring announcer suggested that there may be an update on Jose’s status either before or at NXT Takeover: Orlando tonight.