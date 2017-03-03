PWInsider reports that WWE has issued a statement on Jack Swagger’s status with the company. Swagger said he’s asked for his release and he’s set for an international appearance this month. He hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since January.

They said: “Jack Swagger has not been granted a release from his WWE contract. When he is granted his release, Jack Swagger will remain under exclusive contract to WWE for 90 days and will be compensated accordingly during that period.“