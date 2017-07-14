– WWE sent out the following today…

WWE has announced the full list of 32 competitors from around the world slated to compete in the first-ever Mae Young Classic women’s tournament, which will stream exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network. The competitors were introduced during a Parade of Champions, streamed live across WWE’s Facebook page and YouTube channel from Full Sail University in Orlando, Fla. Click here for the full WWE.com article.

The first four episodes of the single-elimination tournament will be available on demand starting Monday, Aug. 28. Episodes 5-8 will be available on demand on Monday, Sept. 4. The final match will stream live from Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept.12, at 10 p.m. ET.

Below is the list of the 32 competitors:

* Shayna Baszler — Sioux Falls, S.D.

* Marti Belle — New York, N.Y. (Representing the Dominican Republic)

* Kairi Sane — Tokyo, Japan

* Mercedes Martinez — Waterbury, Conn.

* Nicole Savoy — Sacramento, Calif.

* Toni Storm — Gold Coast, Australia

* Mia Yim — Fontana, Calif. (Representing South Korea)

* Candice LeRae — Riverside, Calif.

* Sage Beckett — Tampa, Fla.

* Princesa Sugehit — Monterrey, Mexico

* Bianca Belair — Knoxville, Tenn.

* Tessa Blanchard — Charlotte, N.C.

* Serena Deeb — Fairfax, Va.

* Vanessa Borne — Scottsdale, Ariz.

* Taynara Conti — Rio de Janiero, Brazil

* Kavita Devi — Haryana, India

* Lacey Evans — Parris Island, S.C.

* Rachel Evers — St. Paul, Minn.

* Jazzy Gabert — Berlin, Germany

* Santana Garrett — Ocala, Fla.

* Reina González — Rio Grande Valley, Texas

* Dakota Kai — Auckland, New Zealand

* Abbey Laith — Seattle, Wash.

* Xia Li — Chong Qing, China

* Sarah Logan — Louisville, Ky.

* Renee Michelle — Washington, D.C.

* Piper Niven — Ayrshire, Scotland

* Kay Lee Ray — Glasgow, Scotland

* Ayesha Raymond — London, England

* Rhea Ripley — Adelaide, Australia

* Miranda Salinas — Houston, Texas

* Zeda — Richmond, Va. (Representing China)

The Mae Young Classic, named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, Mae Young, will be called by WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross, who will be joined on color commentary by four-time Women’s Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

WWE Network will also stream an exclusive special, “Mae Young Classic: Bracketology,” immediately following SummerSlam on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 11 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the Mae Young Classic and all of WWE Network’s programming by signing up at WWENetwork.com.