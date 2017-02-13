– WWE is set to return to Kentucky for their first TV taping since 2010. The company has announced that Smackdown will take place at the KFC Yum! Center on April 18th. This is the first TV taping in the state since the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission altered some rules such as the “cut rule” that had caused WWE to stop coming to the state.

JUST ANNOUNCED: WWE SmackDown Live is coming to KFC Yum! Center for the first time ever April 18th!

Get your tix Friday, Feb. 17 at 10AM! pic.twitter.com/WCiBx8mW5Z — KFC Yum! Center (@kfc_yumcenter) February 13, 2017