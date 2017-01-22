wrestling / News

WWE Smackdown House Show Results 1.21.17 – Dayton, Ohio: Dean Ambrose Beats AJ Styles

January 22, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Miz beat Apollo Crews.

Becky Lynch and Naomi beat Alexa Bliss and Carmella.

Heath Slater and Rhyno beat Breezango.

Baron Corbin beat Kalisto.

Mojo Rawley and Jack Swagger beat The Vaudevillians.

American Alpha beat The Wyatt Family and The Ascension to retain the Tag Titles.

Dean Ambrose beat AJ Styles to retain the Intercontinental Title. Styles’ Title was not on the line.

