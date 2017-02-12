Credit: PWInsider

American Alpha retained the Tag Titles over Heath Slater/Rhyno, The Usos and Breezango.

Mojo Rawley beat Konnor.

Kalisto beat Curt Hawkins.

Bray Wyatt beat Luke Harper.

Dean Ambrose beat AJ Styles and Baron Corbin in a Triple Threat to retain the IC Title.

Alexa Bliss beat Natalya, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Carmella to retain the Women’s Title.

John Cena beat Randy Orton to retain the WWE Title.