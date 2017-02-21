wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown House Show Results 2.20.17: Harper Teams With Cena, More
February 21, 2017 | Posted by
Credit: PWInsider
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team champs American Alpha defeated Breezango and The Usos in a Triple Threat Match.
* Kalisto pinned Curt Hawkins.
* Heath Slater & Rhyno & Mojo Rawley defeated The Ascension & Aiden English.
* Apollo Crews pinned Dolph Ziggler with a sit-down powerbomb.
* Becky Lynch defeated Alexa Bliss.
* WWE Intercontinental champ Dean Ambrose defeated AJ Styles, Baron Corbin and The Miz in a Fatal Four-Way.
* Nikki Bella and Tamina defeated Natalya and Carmella.
* Luke Harper & John Cena defeated WWE Champion Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton.