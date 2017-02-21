February 21, 2017 | Posted by

Credit: PWInsider

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team champs American Alpha defeated Breezango and The Usos in a Triple Threat Match.

* Kalisto pinned Curt Hawkins.

* Heath Slater & Rhyno & Mojo Rawley defeated The Ascension & Aiden English.

* Apollo Crews pinned Dolph Ziggler with a sit-down powerbomb.

* Becky Lynch defeated Alexa Bliss.

* WWE Intercontinental champ Dean Ambrose defeated AJ Styles, Baron Corbin and The Miz in a Fatal Four-Way.

* Nikki Bella and Tamina defeated Natalya and Carmella.

* Luke Harper & John Cena defeated WWE Champion Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton.