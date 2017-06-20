Credit: Cody M. and PWInsider

Thought I’d send along the results to the Smackdown Live Event that took place last night in Indianapolis…

Ty Dillinger defeated Erick Rowan

American Alpha & Hype Bros defeated The Ascension & The Colons in a eight men tag match

Luke Harper defeated Aiden English. Following that match Aiden English demanded another opponent which led to…

Sin Cara defeated Aiden English in about five seconds.

Shinsuke Nakamura & Sami Zayn defeated Dolph Ziggler & Baron Corbin

-Intermission-

Becky Lynch, Charlotte, and Naomi defeated Nattie, Tamina, and Carmella w/James Ellesworth. Carmella walked out on her partners during the match.

The Uso’s defeated Fandango & Tyler Breeze and The New Day in a 3-way Tag Team Championship Match.

Randy Orton & AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal & Kevin Owens