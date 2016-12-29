Credit: Wrestling Inc

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Jason Jordan retained over The Vaudevillains, The Ascension, The Usos and Fandango in a Tag Team Turmoil Match. Strong performance by American Alpha in their first defense. The Ascension also impressed.

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Becky Lynch. As good as their TV match, lots of counters and near falls.

* James Ellsworth defeated Curt Hawkins with No Chin Music in under 30 seconds.

* Dolph Ziggler defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a non-title steel cage match. One of the better bouts of the night. Ziggler bled early on and did some great selling for Miz.

* Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Luke Harper defeated Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger and Mojo Rawley.

* Nikki Bella defeated Natalya. This was pretty physical for a women’s division match. Carmella tried to interfere at one point.

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Dean Ambrose and John Cena in a Triple Threat. All three had loud reactions but it seemed AJ was more over than Cena & Cena had more boos. Cena and Styles had a tug-of-war for the title after the match, which ended with Cena hitting an Attitude Adjustment and posing in the corner to end the show.