Credit: Wrestling Inc

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos, The Ascension, The Vaudevillains, Breezango and Heath Slater & Rhyno in Tag Team Turmoil. It started with The Ascension vs. Slater and Rhyno until a Gore for the pin. The Vaudevillains were out next but didn’t last long. Tyler Breeze and Fandango were out next to eliminate Slater and Rhyno. Chad Gable and Jason Jordan were on fire for the easy pin on Breezango. The Usos were the last team out. Gable and Jordan retained after a good back and forth.

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Becky Lynch by cheating. Becky laid her out after the match.

* James Ellsworth defeated Curt Hawkins. Hawkins came out to issue an open challenge and Ellsworth accepted. Ellsworth actually got a pop and won in about 5 seconds with the superkick.

* Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto. Corbin looked really impressive and had a strong following in the audience it felt like. Corbin won with End of Days.

* Dolph Ziggler defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a non-title steel cage match. Lots of high energy from the start here. Miz said his lawyers won’t let him defend the championship in towns like Atlanta so this was non-title.

* Nikki Bella defeated Natalya. Both were impressive here too. Nikki had a nice STF at one point and won with the Rack Attack after Carmella tried to interfere. Another really good women’s division match.

* Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Luke Harper defeated Jack Swagger, Apollo Crews and Mojo Rawley when Wyatt launched Crews into the RKO.

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Dean Ambrose and John Cena in a Triple Threat. Very good main event. AJ took Cena out with a chair shot and hit a low blow to Ambrose for the win. After the match AJ took the mic but was cut off by a Dirty Deeds and then an Attitude Adjustment to close the show.