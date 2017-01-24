Credit: Wrestling Inc

* Rhyno and Heath Slater defeated Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

* Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto with End of Days. After the match, Hawkins came out and challenged Kalisto to a match.

* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins in about 6 seconds.

* Mojo Rawley and Jack Swagger defeated The Vaudevillains.

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over Bray Wyatt & Luke Harper, The Ascension and The Usos in a Fatal 4 Way.

* Nikki Bella, Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Carmella, Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. James Ellsworth was at ringside.

* The Miz defeated Apollo Crews thanks to a distraction by Maryse. Good heel mic work before the match by Miz.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over WWE Champion AJ Styles in the main event. Styles did pre-match mic work on how he’s not defending his title tonight. He then issued a challenge to Ambrose for his title. Good match, Ambrose won clean with Dirty Deeds.