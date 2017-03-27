wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown House Show Results: Cena vs. Styles, Asuka in Action, More
Credit: Wrestling Inc
Some of these are not in order. This was a decent show, not really worth the two hour total drive but the kids had fun. Lots of other kids in the crowd tonight.
* Heath Slater, Rhyno, Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews defeated The Vaudevillains, Tyler Breeze and Fandango.
* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Carmella with James Ellsworth. Mickie James was the special referee.
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper.
* Randy Orton defeated The Miz with Maryse.
* John Cena defeated AJ Styles in a Street Fight.
Biggest pops: Cena, Orton, Ambrose, Styles, Slater & Rhyno
Best heat: Miz, Styles, Cena, Corbin, Hawkins