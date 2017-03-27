Credit: Wrestling Inc

Some of these are not in order. This was a decent show, not really worth the two hour total drive but the kids had fun. Lots of other kids in the crowd tonight.

* Heath Slater, Rhyno, Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews defeated The Vaudevillains, Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Carmella with James Ellsworth. Mickie James was the special referee.

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper.

* Randy Orton defeated The Miz with Maryse.

* John Cena defeated AJ Styles in a Street Fight.

Biggest pops: Cena, Orton, Ambrose, Styles, Slater & Rhyno

Best heat: Miz, Styles, Cena, Corbin, Hawkins