Credit: PWInsider

Mojo Rawley beat Viktor.

Heath Slater, Rhyno and Kalisto beat The Vaudevillians and Curt Hawkins.

Dolph Ziggler beat Apollo Crews.

Dean Ambrose beat The Miz and Baron Corbin to retain the Intercontinental Title.

Alexa Bliss beat Mickie James, Natalya, Becky Lynch, Tamina and Carmella to retain the Women’s Title.

Bray Wyatt beat Luke Harper to retain the WWE Title.

John Cena beat AJ Styles in an Albany Street Fight.