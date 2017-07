Credit: PWInsider

Heath Slater & Rhyno def. Tyler Breeze & Fandango

Curt Hawkins entrance with mic saying he is Raws biggest, newest star, offering open challenge and Apollo Crews comes out and squashs in 30 seconds

Apollo Crews def. Curt Hawkins

Mojo Rawley def. Dolph Ziggler

Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan

* Harper has second biggest cheers behind Dolph so far

Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose def. Baron Corbin

Six Women Smackdown Women’s Championship

Naomi def. Natalya, Carmella, Tamina, Becky Lynch, & Mickie James

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

Jimmy & Jey Uso def. Chad Gable & Jason Jordan

WWE World Championship

Randy Orton def. Bray Wyatt & AJ Styles

Biggest Pops:

Orton

Ambrose

Styles

Naomi

Surprising loud responses for Dolph Ziggler and Luke Harper.