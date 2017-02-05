Credit: PWInsider

I attended the Winnipeg house show on Superbowl Sunday. Here are the results.

Show opened with Tag Team Turmoil with American Alphia, Rhyno and Heath Slater, Breezango, The Ascension and The Usos. America Alpha retain the Smackdown Tag Team titles.

Mojo Riley beat Aiden English.

Alexa Bliss and Carmella with Ellsworth vs. Naomi and Natalya, who came in as a face in Canada. Late in the match, Natalya refused the tag and walked out to boos. Naomi ended up winning on her own.

Bray Wyatt beat Luke Harper.

Baron Corbin beat up Kalisto. After the match, with Kalisto still in the ring, Curt Hawkins came out calling him and the fans losers and challenged him to a match right now. Kalisto rolls Hawkins up in under 5 seconds for the win.

Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews.

Main event: WWE Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. AJ Styles. Before the match AJ says he bets he can whip anyone on the Winnipeg Jets to get some heat. AJ had the most cheers for the night. Dean Ambrose won, keeping his title.