Credit: PWInsider

The Miz beat Kalisto.

Mojo Rawley, Heath Slater and Rhyno beat Curt Hawkins and Breezango.

Apollo Crews beat Dolph Ziggler.

Alexa Bliss beat Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Carmella, Natalya and Tamina to retain her Women’s Title.

Randy Orton beat AJ Styles.

American Alpha beat The Usos to retain the Tag Team Titles.

Dean Ambrose beat Baron Corbin by disqualification.

Bray Wyatt beat Luke Harper to retain the WWE Title.