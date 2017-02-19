Credit: Barry Filion & PWInsider

Results from the show in Edmonton Alberta show tonight. First off this place is pretty empty, I’m not gonna estimate a crowd but the majority upper Bowl is closed off and I walked up and bought my ticket about an hour in advance and I got 4th row 1st Bowl middle of the ring so it was an exceptional view for a day of ticket.

Dolph Ziggler vs Apollo Crews

Real good opening match, lots of near falls with Crews getting the win with his sit out power bomb finisher, started the night off hot

Ascension vs Heath Slater and Rhyno

Pretty standard match that Rhyno wins with a gore

Mojo Rawley vs Aiden English, accompanied by Simon Gotch

Mojo wins with a tilt a wirl slam after some solid heel tactics throughout the match by The Vaudevillians. Despite being a small crowd they are hot tonight.

Natalya and Tamina vs Alexa Bliss and Carmella accompanied by James Ellsworth.

Match ends with Elseworth and Bliss getting super kicked by Tamina and Nattie locking Carmella in the sharpshooter. It’s Alberta, I don’t think the crowd could ever be mad to boo Nattie so smart choice having them work face. Tamina played the monster face well and Alexa is just beyond good at everything.

Intermission

Kalisto vs Baron Corbin

Typical solid match between these two, Baron with the End of Days for the win. The crowd hated Corbin in all the right ways, he was great at getting the reactions he wanted.

American Alpha vs Breezango

Slow start but really picked up, Alpha won when Gable hit a top rop bulldog while Jordon held fandango on his shoulders.

Main Event Time

Dean Ambrose vs The Miz vs AJ Styles for the IC title

Ambrose wins a real good main event by hitting dirty reads on The Miz and sending the crowd home happy.