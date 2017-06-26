wrestling / News
Second Set of WWE Smackdown Live Event Results: Nakamura Battles Mahal, More
1. Triple Threat Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos defeated New Day and Mojo Rawley & Sin Cara.
2. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English via Tye Breaker.
3. Breezango & American Alpha defeated The Ascension, Epico & Erick Rowan via Fandango hitting Epico with a Falcon Arrow.
4. Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Naomi defeated Carmella via Split Leg Moonsault.
5. Triple Threat US Title Match: Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn and Rusev via Pop Up Power Bomb on Zayn.
6. Baron Corbin defeated Luke Harper via End of Days.
7. Natalya & Tamina defeated Becky Lynch & Charlotte.
8. WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura via Koloss with distraction from the Singh Brothers.
Additional Notes:
– Erick Rowan was surprisingly over with his creepy clown gimmick.
– There was a 3MB chant during Jinder/Nakamura, which lead to Jinder doing some quick air guitar for the crowd.
– The arena was maybe 3/4 of the way full, not counting the top level being closed off.
– Ring Announcer Greg Hamilton was having a lot of fun with the crowd yelling “ONE FALL!” after saying each match was scheduled for one fall.
– Epico was an original member of The Ascension back in FCW, so it was kinda cool to see him teamed with them.