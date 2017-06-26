Credit: WZ

1. Triple Threat Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos defeated New Day and Mojo Rawley & Sin Cara.

2. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English via Tye Breaker.

3. Breezango & American Alpha defeated The Ascension, Epico & Erick Rowan via Fandango hitting Epico with a Falcon Arrow.

4. Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Naomi defeated Carmella via Split Leg Moonsault.

5. Triple Threat US Title Match: Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn and Rusev via Pop Up Power Bomb on Zayn.

6. Baron Corbin defeated Luke Harper via End of Days.

7. Natalya & Tamina defeated Becky Lynch & Charlotte.

8. WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura via Koloss with distraction from the Singh Brothers.

Additional Notes:

– Erick Rowan was surprisingly over with his creepy clown gimmick.

– There was a 3MB chant during Jinder/Nakamura, which lead to Jinder doing some quick air guitar for the crowd.

– The arena was maybe 3/4 of the way full, not counting the top level being closed off.

– Ring Announcer Greg Hamilton was having a lot of fun with the crowd yelling “ONE FALL!” after saying each match was scheduled for one fall.

– Epico was an original member of The Ascension back in FCW, so it was kinda cool to see him teamed with them.