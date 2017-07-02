wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Results: Orton Teams With Nakamura, More
Credit: Wrestling Inc
* Breezango and American Alpha defeated Erick Rowan, Epico and The Ascension.
* Luke Harper defeated Aiden English.
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The New Day and The Hype Bros.
* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn and AJ Styles.
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella, Tamina Snuka and Natalya.
* Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger.
* Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin.