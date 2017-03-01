– Smackdown slipped in the ratings this week, down to the lowest spot in five weeks. Last night’s episode had a 0.86 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.556 million viewers, down 9% and 8% from last week’s 0.95 and 2.792 million viewers. The numbers were the smallest for Smackdown since the January 24th episode brought in identical scores in both metrics.

Smackdown was bumped down on the rankings last night — and probably took most of its ratings hits — because of President Trump’s address to Congress, which took up the top six spots on the cable originals rankings and also dominated the night on the broadcast networks. Smackdown came in at #7 per Showbuzz Daily.