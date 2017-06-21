– Much like Raw did this week, Smackdown saw a huge increase in the ratings. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.85 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.597 million viewers, up 35% and 25% from last week’s 0.63 demo rating and 2.072 million viewers. The numbers were the best since the April 11th episode scored a 1.05 and 3.105 million viewers.

Smackdown ranked #1 among cable originals for the night, beating out the OWN’s The Haves and Have Nots (0.69/2.678 million viewers).