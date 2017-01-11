– Smackdown was slightly down in the ratings from last week. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.85 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.533 million viewers, down 3% and 2% from last week’s 0.88 demo rating and 2.596 million viewers. They are the lowest numbers for the show since the December 13th episode had a 0.73 and 2.361 million viewers.

Smackdown ranked #4 for the night among cable originals with Anderson Cooper’s coverage of President Obama’s farewell taking the top two slots (1.04 demo rating/3.746 million and 1.01/3.684 million), followed History’s The Curse of Oak Island (0.92/3.346 million) per Showbuzz Daily.