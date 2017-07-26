– Smackdown took a bit of a backstep in the ratings this week. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.77 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.535 million viewers, down 5% and 0.5% from last week’s 0.77 demo rating and 2.548 million. The numbers were both still above the 0.76 and 2.465 from two weeks ago, however.

Smackdown ranked #2 among cable originals for the night, behind Discovery Channel’s Sharks & the City LA at a 0.78 demo rating and 1.868 million people. It is worth noting that Discovery’s Shark Week shows have a male 18 – 49 demographic slant which is the same audience that WWE’s programs court, so it could be the reason for Smackdown’s (and Raw’s) minor drops.