– Smackdown nosed down in the ratings, while its viewership was slightly up. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.87 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.647 million viewers, down 2% and up 1% respectively from last week’s 0.89 demo rating and 2.628 million viewers. The rating was between 0.86 and 0.89 for the fourth week in a row, with the viewer count keeping within a 172,000 viewer range for the entirety of the last month.

Smackdown ranked #1 among cable originals for the night, beating out HGTV’s Fixer Upper (0.74 demo rating, 3.776 million viewers) for the night per Showbuzz Daily.