– This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown kept its rating even with last week, while viewership ticked down a touch. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.89 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.628 million viewers, steady and down 4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.89 demo rating and 2.738 million viewers. The viewership was still higher than the 2.566 million viewers from two weeks ago.

Smackdown ranked #2 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, behind MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show (1.00 demo rating, 4.130 million viewers).