– WWE Smackdown backtracked slightly in the ratings this week, falling to roughly the same level from two weeks ago. Tuesday’s episode scored a 0.86 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.556 million viewers, down 4% each from the 0.9 demo rating and 2.652 million viewers from last week. The numbers were very marginally above the 0.85 and 2.533 million from two weeks ago.

Smackdown ranked #3 among cable originals for the night, with BET’s premiere episode of their miniseries The New Edition Story leading the way with an impressive 1.93 demo rating and 4.212 million viewers. History’s Curse of Oak Island was #2 at a 0.96 and 3.197 million viewers.