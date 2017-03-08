– Smackdown took an uptick in the ratings this week. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.89 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.738 million viewers, up 3% and 7% from last week’s 0.86 demo rating and 2.566 million users. The numbers were still below the metrics from two weeks ago (0.95/2.792 million) and are pretty on point for the yearly average, which currently sits at a 0.899 demo rating and 2.65 million viewers.

Smackdown ranked #1 for the night among cable originals, beating out USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best (0.77 demo rating, 2.017 million viewers) for the top spot per Showbuzz Daily.