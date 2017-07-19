– Smackdown was up this week in the ratings from the past two weeks. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.81 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.548 million users, up 7% and 3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.76 demo rating and 2.465 million viewers. The numbers were the best for the show since the June 27th episode garnered a 0.83 and an audience of 2.603 million.

Smackdown topped the night among cable originals, beating out OWN’s Haves and Have Nots (0.66 demo rating, 2.432 million).