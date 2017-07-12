– Smackdown made up a tiny bit of the ground it lost last week. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.76 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.465 million viewers, up 1% and 5% from the previous week’s 0.75 demo rating and 2.329 million. Both metrics remained below the 0.83 and 2.603 million from two weeks ago.

Smackdown ranked #1 among cable originals for the night, beating out the OWN’s Haves and Have Nots (0.6 demo rating/2.329 million viewers).