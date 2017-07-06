– As expected, Smackdown took a bit of a drop in the ratings for the Fourth of July. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.75 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.329 million viewers, down 10% and 11% from last week’s 0.83 demo rating and 2.603 million viewers. While those are obviously bigger-than-average drops, they are much lower than the last time Smackdown took place on the Fourth of July. That was back in 2014 when the show was airing on Fridays on SyFy, when it fell a brutal 44% and 37% from the previous week.

Smackdown still ranked #1 among cable originals for the night, beating out ESPN 2’s Great American Events which aired at noon (0.45 demo rating, 1.113 million viewers).