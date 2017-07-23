Credit: PWInsider

WWE results from Wildwood, NJ:

*WWE United States champion AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens.

*Baron Corbin pinned Sami Zayn.

*Hype Bros & Luke Harper & Tye Dillinger defeated The Ascension & Aiden English & Erick Rowan.

*Chad Gable defeated Viktor with Konor.

*WWE champion Jinder Mahal defeated Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura.

*Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya & Tamina & Becky Lynch & Lana in a Five Way.

*WWE Tag Team champions The Usos defeated The New Day and Breezango.

*John Cena pinned Rusev.

Tony Chimel handled the ring announcing.