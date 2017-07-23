wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Results 7.22.17: Cena vs. Rusev, More
July 23, 2017 | Posted by
Credit: PWInsider
WWE results from Wildwood, NJ:
*WWE United States champion AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens.
*Baron Corbin pinned Sami Zayn.
*Hype Bros & Luke Harper & Tye Dillinger defeated The Ascension & Aiden English & Erick Rowan.
*Chad Gable defeated Viktor with Konor.
*WWE champion Jinder Mahal defeated Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura.
*Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya & Tamina & Becky Lynch & Lana in a Five Way.
*WWE Tag Team champions The Usos defeated The New Day and Breezango.
*John Cena pinned Rusev.
Tony Chimel handled the ring announcing.