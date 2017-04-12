– This week’s Smackdown followed up the post-WrestleMania bounce with another upward jump, registering the best numbers for the show in nine months. Tuesday’s Superstar Shakeup episode brought in a 1.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.105 million viewers, up 7% and 8% from last week’s 0.98 demo rating and 2.885 million viewers. Both metrics were the best since the Draft episode on July 19th, which was also Smackdown’s heavily-promoted live debut on USA Network.

The number has to be an encouraging one for WWE; Smackdown’s rise contrasts with Raw’s downward tick this week following its post-WrestleMania bounce, although it must also be noted that Raw saw a larger jump last week following the PPV than Smackdown did. Showbuzz Daily notes that Smackdown topped cable originals for the night, with the show that follows it on USA Network Chrisley Knows Best coming in at #2 (0.75 demo rating, 1.949 million viewers).