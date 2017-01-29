wrestling / News

WWE Stars Attending Paige and Alberto El Patron’s Royal Rumble Party

January 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
paige-new

– It appears that several WWE stars are attending Alberto El Patron and Paige’s Royal Rumble party. Paige noted on Twitter that they’re hosting a viewing party in the San Antonio area at their restaurant and that R-Truth, Sin Cara, Titus O’Neil, Epico and Primo, Natalya, Naomi and Kalisto are attending. Obviously that would preclude them from being part of the Rumble match, if it’s accurate.

article topics :

Alberto El Patron, Paige, Jeremy Thomas

