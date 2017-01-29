– It appears that several WWE stars are attending Alberto El Patron and Paige’s Royal Rumble party. Paige noted on Twitter that they’re hosting a viewing party in the San Antonio area at their restaurant and that R-Truth, Sin Cara, Titus O’Neil, Epico and Primo, Natalya, Naomi and Kalisto are attending. Obviously that would preclude them from being part of the Rumble match, if it’s accurate.

On our way to our restaurant #LaCantinita can't wait to see everyone. Come over for the #RoyalRumble PPV ☺️@VivaDelRio — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 30, 2017