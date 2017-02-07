wrestling / News
WWE Stars Comment on The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express Going Into The WWE Hall of Fame
– Kurt Angle, Steve Austin, The Revival and more posted the following on social media, commenting on The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express going into the WWE Hall of Fame…
They helped shape our industry into what it is today! Thank you #RockNRollExpress for paving the way for all of us. We owe you. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/Egc2JJ1Vr0
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) February 6, 2017
They paved the way. They've inspired more than they know. They've helped us in & out of the ring. Selfishly I must say, #RockNRollVsRevival https://t.co/R4oG7h52dq
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) February 6, 2017
Congrats to the 1 and only Rock and Roll Express!!! @WWE #HallofFame 1 of greatest tag teams of all time.#ISmellMoney@RealRickyMorton
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) February 7, 2017
Congratulations to The Rock N Roll Express going into the WWE Hall of Fame. Thank you for Paving the way for the tag team division TESTIFY!
— D-von Dudley (@TestifyDVon) February 7, 2017
Congrats to the #rocknrollexpress for ur 2017 WWE HOF Induction. I'm very honored to be inducted along side of you. Well deserved! #itstrue
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) February 7, 2017