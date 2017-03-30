wrestling / News
WWE Stars Host a Pizza Party at the Englewood Neighborhood Center
– Here are Big Show, Nia Jax, Dana Warrior, Ember Moon, Sami Zayn and Titus O’Neil, hosting a pizza party at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando…
#WWE Superstar @TitusONeilWWE breaks is down with the kids @citybeautiful as part of #Wrestlemania week in the community! #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/QoeFRekqaq
Fun in the sun! 🌞🌞🌞🌞 @WWETheBigShow @DanaWarriorWWE pic.twitter.com/7nxGZ99R4t
The kids of Englewood are teaching @TitusONeilWWE and @iLikeSamiZayn how to bust-a-move! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/g2tSS0qX0W
Huge thank you to @learnjelly for volunteering their time to help inspire a love of computer science in kids from Orlando, FL ! pic.twitter.com/74rW3tQRcs
The fun continues at the Smith Community Center. Our superstars share lessons of fitness, and how to be a strong leader! pic.twitter.com/9CMBSq96Jt
