WWE Stars Perform Community Outreach in Orlando

March 29, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here are Dana Warrior, Big Cass, Enzo Amore, Sin Cara, Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay visiting the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children as well as Bayley, Nia Jax, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Titus O’Neil and Ember Moon visiting the Florida Hospital for Children. Goldust, R-Truth and Dana Brooke also participated in a “Hefty Clean Up” event at Lake Lorna Doone Park. This is part of WWE WrestleMania week community outreach efforts…


https://twitter.com/WWE/status/847143248011415552


https://twitter.com/WWECommunity/status/847142391480041477

NXT, WrestleMania 33, WWE, Larry Csonka

