– Here are Dana Warrior, Big Cass, Enzo Amore, Sin Cara, Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay visiting the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children as well as Bayley, Nia Jax, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Titus O’Neil and Ember Moon visiting the Florida Hospital for Children. Goldust, R-Truth and Dana Brooke also participated in a “Hefty Clean Up” event at Lake Lorna Doone Park. This is part of WWE WrestleMania week community outreach efforts…

Day two of #Wrestlemania Week included a visit to @APHospital to meet with some of the heroic patients being treated here! pic.twitter.com/ol9e0Twbf2 — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 29, 2017

More from our superstars at @FloridaHospital. Nothing but smiles today!! pic.twitter.com/hFXPENVp1p — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 29, 2017

