UPDATE: According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer radio ( wrestlinginc.com), there was “chaos backstage” after LaMelo delivered the unscripted lines that included the racial slur. One source backstage said that key people, “notably Kevin Dunn and Vince McMahon, were very unhappy backstage” after the slur was used.

ORIGINAL: On last night’s episode of WWE Raw, during the Miz TV segment with Lavar Ball, Lavar’s son LaMelo Ball dropped the phrase “”beat that n*ggas ass” during a confrontation between Lavar & The Miz. Houston Mitchell of The Los Angeles Times reached out to WWE, who released the following statement…

“The inappropriate language used by a guest during the ‘Miz TV’ segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE’s values “.

You can hear a clip of the incident below…