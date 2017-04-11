wrestling / News
WWE Still Not Covering Paige And Alberto Del Rio
April 11, 2017 | Posted by
According to wrestlinginc.com, WWE was not making any mention of Paige and Alberto Del Rio in their coverage of the latest season of Total Divas. WWE doesn’t mention the couple on the website or social media; the Total Divas photo and video galleries have no shots of Paige or Del Rio and the official WWE website recap does not mention their storyline. Officials are still expecting Paige to return to the ring from neck surgery this summer.