– WWE sent out the following announcement today…

WWE (NYSE:WWE) and StubHub today announced they have reached a multi-year agreement, naming StubHub the company’s exclusive ticket resale marketplace for fans in the United States and Canada. Through StubHub, WWE’s passionate fan base will have a trusted destination for buying and selling tickets for the most sought-after WWE events. The agreement is in place in time for fans still looking for ticket options for WrestleMania 33, which takes place this Sunday, April 2 at the Orlando Citrus Bowl. In addition to WrestleMania 33, fans can also use StubHub to see ticket options for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Amway Centeron Friday, March 31;NXT TakeOverat the Amway Center on Saturday, April 1; Monday Night Rawat the Amway Center on Monday, April 3; and SmackDown Live at the Amway Center on Tuesday, April 4.

Triple H offered the following comments in regards to today’s announcement: “Our partnership with StubHub will give fans greater access to hundreds of WWE live events. StubHub will also provide our fans with exceptional customer service and a secure ticket resale marketplace just in time for all the events of WrestleMania week in Orlando.”