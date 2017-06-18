– A number of WWE Superstars have shared Father’s Day tweets today, including Roman Reigns, Goldust, The Usos, Nia Jax, Zack Ryder, James Ellsworth, and more. You can check out the tweets they shared below.

Happy Father's Day to my Dad and all the others out there. Wish i was home with the Wife and Kids but I'm def missing them. I love yall! https://t.co/Fkt0YicURx — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 18, 2017

Happy Father's Day to the greatest man I've ever known. I love you pops. #DreamLivesInMe pic.twitter.com/wMM9CjcnEv — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) June 18, 2017

Happy Fathers Day to all the daddies out there!!! It's a full time grind! Be grateful for it….now to #MITB somebody gettin this work!!🖤 — The Usos (@WWEUsos) June 18, 2017

Happy Fathers Day to my big bear of a Dad! Love you dad #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/6zeSFT6Y2h — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) June 18, 2017

Thank you for always believing in us, Dad. #HappyFatherDay pic.twitter.com/H7nSJrH86c — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) June 18, 2017