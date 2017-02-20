wrestling / News
WWE & The Rock Filming Fighting with My Family at Today’s Raw Location
– The Rock announced on Instagram that WWE Studios will be filming material for the Fighting with My Family film at tonight’s Raw taping in Los Angles, CA at the Staples Center. Rock will be in attendance for the filming, but there is no confirmation that he will appear before the live crowd…
Very cool to watch our amazing/bad ass @florencepugh embody the role of real life WWE Superstar Paige. We shot some great scenes together today that reflected my real life pivotal conversations I had with Paige. Very interesting to relive and shoot those moments. I appreciate our entire crew and actors working tirelessly on a Sunday. THANK YOU! The 6'7 stud standing with us, is our director/writer @stephenmerchant. Brilliant filmmaker and loved worldwide. I still think he's an asshole. We're bringing our production to rock the Staples Center tomorrow night for RAW. #OnSet #ClockinThoseLongSundayHours #FightingWithMyFamily