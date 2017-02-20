wrestling / News

WWE & The Rock Filming Fighting with My Family at Today’s Raw Location

February 20, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– The Rock announced on Instagram that WWE Studios will be filming material for the Fighting with My Family film at tonight’s Raw taping in Los Angles, CA at the Staples Center. Rock will be in attendance for the filming, but there is no confirmation that he will appear before the live crowd…

