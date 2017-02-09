– WWE released their Q4 2016 Financials this morning, and announced that TV revenues increased 23% to $68.6 million from $55.6 million in 2015…

Television revenues increased 23% to $68.6 million from $55.6 million in the prior year reflecting the impact of WWE’s reality series, Total Divas and Total Bellas, as well as contractual increases in key distribution agreements. These reality programs aired a total of 12 episodes, which contributed approximately $8.8 million in revenue to the fourth quarter 2016. There were no scheduled airing of these programs in the prior year quarter.