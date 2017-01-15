wrestling / News
WWE UK Championship Tournament Show Highlights for Neville vs. Tommy End
– Neville and Tommy End faced off for a surprise match at today’s WWE UK Championship Tournament show in a non-tournament bout. You can check out some highlight videos and clips from their match below. Neville came out and said he was the best wrestler in the UK and no one could top him. Tommy End then came out to answer his call.
#WWENXT Superstar #TommyEnd has arrived at the @WGEmpress to face off against @WWENeville, LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/Tzkfuf7lPU
— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2017
.@WWENeville rocks @WWEAleister with a series of kicks! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/VNFXl8L3s3
— WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 15, 2017
#TommyEnd (@WWEAleister) launches into a moonsault to take down @WWENeville! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/6QujHAGLYl
— WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 15, 2017
RED ARROW!! @WWENeville defeats @WWEAleister! #WWEUKCT #TommyEnd pic.twitter.com/QUjj018lEZ
— WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 15, 2017