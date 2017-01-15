wrestling / News

WWE UK Championship Tournament Show Highlights for Neville vs. Tommy End

January 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
tommy-end

– Neville and Tommy End faced off for a surprise match at today’s WWE UK Championship Tournament show in a non-tournament bout. You can check out some highlight videos and clips from their match below. Neville came out and said he was the best wrestler in the UK and no one could top him. Tommy End then came out to answer his call.

article topics :

Neville, Tommy End, WWE UK Championship Tournament, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading