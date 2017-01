– wXw Germany posted the following on Twitter, announcing that Trent Seven, Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne are off their weekend show due to WWE commitments.

Bate, Seven and Dunne are off the #wXwLondon event. Official press releases in German & English attached! pic.twitter.com/vRgUy24et8 — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) January 23, 2017

Pwinsider speculates that they may be being brought in for the WWE Royal Rumble weekend.