– It has been well known for some time that WWE & Evolve have a relationship, WWE has sent William Regal to make like appearances and Tommy End recently worked dark matches for them. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has been trying to work out a deal with Flo Slam for them to drop Evolve and for them to be able to get Evolve for the WWE Network in exchange for, “WWE being nice to them.” Evolve being on the WWE Network would be a big boost in exposure for the talent, and could make an easier road for them to get into WWE.