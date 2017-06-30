* Today in Tokyo, Japan at Ryoguku Kokugikan. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe, Enzo Amore, Big Cass, Sheamus, Cesaro, The Miz, Maryse, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Asuka to appear.

* Saturday in Odessa, Texas at Ector County Coliseum. Scheduled for the show: Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship, Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles for the U.S. Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin, and The Usos vs. New Day for the Smackdown Tag Titles,

* Sunday in Hobbs, New Mexico at Lea County Event Center. . Scheduled for the show: Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship, Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles for the U.S. Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin, and The Usos vs. New Day for the Smackdown Tag Titles.