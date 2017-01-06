– Here is the WWE weekend schedule of live events…

* The Raw brand runs tonight in Columbus, Georgia at the Columbus Civic Center: Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Rusev, Cesaro and Sheamus vs. New Day vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for the Raw Tag Titles, Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship

* The Raw brand runs Saturday in Montgomery, Alabama at Garrett Coliseum: The line up will likely be similar to the Columbus show.

* The Raw brand also runs on Sunday in Mobile, Alabama at Mobile Civic Center:

* The Smackdown brand runs Saturday in Bossier City, Louisiana at Centurylink Center: AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler in a four-way for the WWE Championship with James Ellsworth as guest ring announcer, American Alpha vs. Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Alexa Bliss for Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

* The Smackdown brand runs Sunday in Lafayette, Louisiana at Cajundome : AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship with James Ellsworth as guest timekeeper, American Alpha vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater vs. The Usos vs. Breezango vs. The Ascension vs. Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton in a tag team turmoil match for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Remember, if you’re attending a show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.