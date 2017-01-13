– Here is the WWE weekend schedule of live events…

* The Raw brand is in Topeka, Kansas at Landon Arena tonight, Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, and Seth Rollins vs. Rusev is advertised

* The Raw brand is in Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday afternoon. Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, and Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho is advertised.

* The Smackdown brand is in Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena on Saturday. AJ Styles, John Cena, Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch, Heath Slater, Baron Corbin, Rhyno, Luke Harper, American Alpha, James Ellsworth, Carmella, and Alexa Bliss are advertised.

* The Smackdown brand is in Jackson, Mississippi at the Mississippi State Fair Coliseum on Sunday. AJ Styles, John Cena, Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch, Heath Slater, Baron Corbin, Rhyno, Luke Harper, American Alpha, James Ellsworth, Carmella, and Alexa Bliss are advertised.

* The Raw brand is in Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center on Sunday. Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, and Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho is advertised.

* The WWE UK Title Tournament is in Blackpool, England at Empress Ballroom on Saturday, the show airs at 3PM ET on the WWE Network.

* The WWE UK Title Tournament is also in Blackpool, England at Empress Ballroom on Sunday, the show airs at 3PM ET on the WWE Network.