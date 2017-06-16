– Tonight in Edmonton, Alberta at Rexall Place. Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Dean Ambrose, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley are advertised for the show.

– Saturday in Calgary, Alberta at Stampede Corral. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley are advertised.

– Sunday in Springfield, Missouri at Prairie Capital Convention Center. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Dean Ambrose, Bayley, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, Maryse are advertised.

– MONEY IN THE BANK IS SUNDAY

* WWE Championship Match: Champion Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

* Money in the Bank Ladder Match: AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Champions The Usos vs. The New Day

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Champion Naomi vs. Lana

* Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Carmella